10,061 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

MSI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.41. The company had a trading volume of 882,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,488. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $135.97 and a 1-year high of $186.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.