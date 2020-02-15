108,838 Shares in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.22% of Blucora at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Blucora by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Blucora by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Blucora by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Blucora by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Blucora Inc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

