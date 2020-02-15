12,593 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.50. 3,785,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,238. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.