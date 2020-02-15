13,369 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.83. 1,373,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

