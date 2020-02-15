$155.66 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will report sales of $155.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.94 million and the highest is $157.60 million. New Relic reported sales of $132.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $595.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $594.79 million to $597.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $700.05 million, with estimates ranging from $680.39 million to $720.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Insiders sold a total of 54,327 shares of company stock worth $3,460,293 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,254,000 after acquiring an additional 868,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Relic by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after purchasing an additional 337,891 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,309,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $85,423,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 954,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,078 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $60.97 on Friday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

