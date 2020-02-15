16,442 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SYNNEX by 599.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315,172 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SYNNEX by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $12,932,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in SYNNEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $142.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,603.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,258. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

