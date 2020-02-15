$174.75 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post $174.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.95 million and the highest is $175.58 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $163.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $711.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $695.87 million to $719.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $750.51 million, with estimates ranging from $700.40 million to $769.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:NNN opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

