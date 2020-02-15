1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.45% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of BCOW stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

