1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00010976 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $43.74 million and $78,481.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,916 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

