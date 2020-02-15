$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.14. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

