$2.02 EPS Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.96. Cintas posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas stock opened at $300.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cintas has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $301.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.30.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $216,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

