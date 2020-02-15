$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.11. VMware posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

VMware stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. VMware has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

