$2.23 EPS Expected for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.15. Adobe posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $379.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.39. Adobe has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $379.83.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

