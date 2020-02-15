$2.25 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $2,563,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 45,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.41. 943,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,874. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day moving average is $210.96.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

