$2.27 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post $2.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.10. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $12.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $95.70 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.