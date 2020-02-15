$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to announce sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.30 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $121.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.