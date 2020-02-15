$2.72 EPS Expected for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.77. PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $11.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.90. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,785,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 227,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

