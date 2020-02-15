$2.75 EPS Expected for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $2.79. Reinsurance Group of America posted earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $14.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.81. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

