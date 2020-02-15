$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $11.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,402.00 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

