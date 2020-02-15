$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. Discovery Communications posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year sales of $11.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery Communications.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

