$20.83 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post sales of $20.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.39 billion to $22.00 billion. General Electric posted sales of $27.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $91.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.26 billion to $93.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $92.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.51 billion to $95.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

