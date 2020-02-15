$230.21 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will post $230.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.68 million and the highest is $234.68 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $214.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $912.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $908.35 million to $917.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $901.69 million, with estimates ranging from $821.64 million to $937.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of DIN opened at $92.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.44. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $6,880,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,000.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

