$233.53 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report $233.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.43 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $223.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $933.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.95 million to $935.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $956.40 million, with estimates ranging from $936.23 million to $981.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

