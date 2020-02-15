$239.68 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will post sales of $239.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.50 million. Envestnet posted sales of $210.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $905.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $908.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,648 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,903. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after purchasing an additional 188,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 161,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -206.19 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.