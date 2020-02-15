$240.78 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post sales of $240.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.75 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $224.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $978.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $981.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,432,000 after acquiring an additional 215,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,092,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,826,000 after purchasing an additional 870,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,723,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

