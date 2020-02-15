250,870 Shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NGL Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 38.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,063,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,619,000 after buying an additional 3,900,561 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $4,830,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1,667.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 323,367 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 98,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 83,488 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.51%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -123.81%.

NGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $505,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,900 over the last three months.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.