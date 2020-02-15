$3.14 EPS Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report $3.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $3.13. SYNNEX reported earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $15.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.85. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $153.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $35,006.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,300.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,396 shares of company stock worth $6,223,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

