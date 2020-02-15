$3.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce sales of $3.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.37 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $19.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $19.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SPRO opened at $8.99 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $184.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

