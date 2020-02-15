$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report sales of $3.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $15.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.87 billion to $16.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $17.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

NYSE SYK opened at $221.54 on Friday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.