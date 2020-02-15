$33.88 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce sales of $33.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.87 million and the highest is $33.90 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $27.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $133.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.20 million to $133.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $160.95 million, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $161.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 940,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

