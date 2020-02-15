344,969 Shares in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 344,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Coeur Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $5.98 on Friday. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

