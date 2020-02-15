$385.33 Million in Sales Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to post $385.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.30 million. Asante Solutions reported sales of $425.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUMP. B. Riley dropped their price target on Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PUMP opened at $10.32 on Friday. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

