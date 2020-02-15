3DCoin Reaches Market Cap of $312,479.00 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $312,479.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000235 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,396,994 coins and its circulating supply is 70,107,300 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

