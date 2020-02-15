3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,134. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

