$4.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to report sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.37 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $19.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.58 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $340.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.00 and a 200-day moving average of $288.22. The company has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $341.04.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

