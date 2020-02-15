$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.48 billion. Danaher reported sales of $4.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $21.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.16 billion to $23.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

