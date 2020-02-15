47,780 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,365 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,507 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 131,938 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $331,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,204 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

