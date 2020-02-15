$49.28 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to report sales of $49.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.49 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $60.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $209.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.65 million to $210.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $201.44 million, with estimates ranging from $177.25 million to $215.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

DSX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $363,000. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

