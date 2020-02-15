4NEW 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,275.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, LATOKEN and BitForex. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $25,296.00 and $2,275.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, BitForex, Exrates, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

