$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will report $5.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.46 billion to $21.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. Eaton has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

