$504.08 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce sales of $504.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.97 million and the highest is $508.19 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $491.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 318,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 664,654 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 646,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.68. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

