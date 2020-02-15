58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 58.com’s earnings. 58.com reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 58.com will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 58.com.

Get 58.com alerts:

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. 58.com’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.66.

WUBA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. 379,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,755. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. 58.com has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,047,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,985,000 after buying an additional 1,008,623 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,731,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,674,000 after buying an additional 769,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,474,000 after buying an additional 64,902 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 58.com (WUBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.