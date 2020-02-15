Wall Street brokerages predict that null (NYSE:SVC) will post $581.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for null’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.78 million and the highest is $585.88 million. null reported sales of $550.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that null will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for null.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24. null has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

About null

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

