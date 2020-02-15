$661.57 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $661.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $678.30 million. Mattel reported sales of $689.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 668.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000.

Shares of MAT opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mattel has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

