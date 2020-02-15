74,308 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.