$8.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will report $8.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.12 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $7.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $32.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.60 billion to $33.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.92 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,458,000 after buying an additional 528,797 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

