$807.35 Million in Sales Expected for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to post sales of $807.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $772.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $834.90 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $814.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

DLR stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

