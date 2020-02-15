84,885 Shares in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 84,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.20% of GMS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GMS by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.95 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

