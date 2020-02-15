$936.85 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $936.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $932.23 million and the highest is $940.96 million. Brinker International posted sales of $839.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

EAT opened at $41.57 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

