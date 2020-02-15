9,500 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $1,604,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.27.

NYSE PH traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.84. The company had a trading volume of 535,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $215.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

